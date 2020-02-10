'Real Housewives of Potomac' New Trailer Teases Another Major Fight Coming

The drama continues between the ladies of Potomac! A new midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac teases another major fight that fans do not want to miss. The new sneak peek, shared by E! News, begins with the ladies enjoying a lavish trip to Portugal, pulling pranks on one another and having fun.

It then shows relationship troubles in most of the ladies' lives, before touching on Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels' physical fight that was shown in last month's RHOP episode.

As Ashley Darby tells Candiace and Robyn Dixon that Monique asked her "to write a statement," Robyn replies, "You wrote a statement as revenge towards Candiace," with Candiace angrily adding ,"F**k you, Ashley."

Things get heated when the ladies are seen at a party and Ashley yells, "Monique has no self-control, but what do you have?"

Clips of people getting in each other's faces, including Ashley and Candiace's husbands, Michael Darby and Chris Bassett, flash on the screen before cameras stop rolling. The teaser ends with Gizelle Bryant simply saying, "Potomac don't stop, can't stop, won't stop."

Monique and Candiace's fight played out nearly a year ago at a Maryland winery, with the headline-making moment becoming the subject of much speculation in the months since -- even within the group at the center of the show. The cast saw the moment play out for the first time since they experienced it by watching last Sunday’s episode.

"When I watched it, my stomach just turned," Robyn told ET via video chat. "I was so mortified."

For Robyn, the footage actually seemed less intense than what she remembered. "Watching it, to be honest, it was … not as bad as it was in the moment," she admitted. "When you see stuff like that, it makes it harder for people to feel sorry for Candiace in that moment, because it's almost like she was waiting for Monique to lose her cool. Monique lost her cool and Candiace took the opportunity to really, like, just make it worse."

Robyn said she's still trying to "understand how it got to that point," because at the time, the cast had no idea how deep the problems were between Candiace and Monique.

See more of what Robyn told ET, in the video below. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.