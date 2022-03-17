'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Karen Huger Lands Her Own Spinoff, 'Karen's Grande Dame Reunion'

The Grande Dame is heading back to Surry County! The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger is getting back to her rustic roots and making her return to her home state of Virginia for the upcoming Bravo limited-series, The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion.

In the two-part special, Huger -- who is the ambassador of Surry County -- will be joined by her husband, Ray, and their daughter, Rayvin, as they put together the first Wooden family reunion, in honor of her family, the Woodens', rich history in the community.

During the planning process, Huger is approached by her cousins, Megan and David, who want to talk about the family’s succession plan for the farm and land that has been in the Woodens' possession for decades. Huger and her cousins must have the tough conversation with their Aunt Val, who inherited the property after the death of their grandfather, and owns it, "lock, stock and barrel.”

“This is a story about family. This is a story about history. This is a story about succession,” Huger says as the trailer starts to roll.

In the clip, Huger and her family enjoy moments at the farm that include a Soul Train line, corn shucking competition, a dressed-up affair and time outside, hunting -- with big guns. Some of the family’s more personal moments, including details of past family members’ time as enslaved people before they owned the land, and a reveal about their grandfather’s parents are also highlighted.

In the end, the Real Housewives of Potomac star is making sure “that we maintain what they sacrificed their lives for, the Wooden Farms.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.