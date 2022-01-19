'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for 'Offensive' 2020 Facebook Posts

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nguyen is apologizing for offensive comments she made on her since-deactivated Facebook account. On Thursday, the 44-year-old reality TV star wrote a post on Instagram, condemning her past remarks.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen stated. "At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

She continued, "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

According to Page Six, the posts were created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after the death of George Floyd. In the posts, Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, shared racially insensitive memes and mocked protestors and compared them to “thugs.”

After the posts resurfaced on Wednesday, fans of the show called for Andy Cohen and other Real Housewives producers to remove her from the franchise. Nguyen’s castmate, Meredith Marks, tweeted “Vile” on Wednesday evening. When asked by a follower to speak up, Marks said she’s not allowed to say more at this time.

“Not allowed to rn,” she wrote. “But yes I have a lot more to say about many things and I will.”

Season 3 of RHOSLC is currently filming, and fans may recall that in season 2, Nguyen called out castmate Mary Cosby for making remarks about her “slanted eyes” and “yellow skin.”