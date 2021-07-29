'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Limited Series Revival Ordered at BET Plus

Real Husbands of Hollywood is coming back. BET+ announced on Thursday that it has ordered a six-episode limited series revival of the reality TV parody show that first premiered in 2013.

The revival, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, will see the return of Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.

Throughout the series, the returning cast will be joined by celebrity guest stars.

Hart celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a pic of some of the returning cast, as well as a shot from the set of the show.

"We are back MITCHES!!!!! You talk & I listen. This just in, I called my partners at @betplus & said the world wants Real Husbands Of Hollywood back & they want it back now… and they said then what in the hell are we waiting for???? Give the people what they want," Hart captioned his post. "The entire gang is back people along with some amazing special guest [sic] and fan favorites. Buckle up B**CHESSSSSS #RealHusbandsOfHollywood"

The limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive produced by Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky.

Wayne Stamps is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Spencer is executive producer and writer. Carl Craig will produce. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis will write and produce, while Robin Henry and Amberia Allen will join the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali LeRoi and Leslie Small will direct.

Real Husbands of Hollywood was created by Hart, Spencer and Farquhar in 2012, after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. The series, which followed the daily lives of Hart and other celebs playing fictionalized version of themselves, ran for five seasons after its 2013 premiere.