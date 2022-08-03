Reba McEntire Teases 'Big Sky' Season 3 With 'Deadly' New Trailer

Big Sky is kicking off an eerie new mystery -- and Reba McEntire may be at the center of it.

In season 3, which will be titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (new series regular Jensen Ackles, who was introduced in the sophomore finale) maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet -- in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

"Welcome to Montana, a place where the horizon never ends full of friendly folk just trying to do right," McEntire opens the teaser. "But in the untamed wilderness, you never know what's going to be coming around the bend."

"One thing's for certain, once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again," she warns with a devilish glint in her eye. "And you might not."

In addition to McEntire and Ackles, season 3 will also star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, J. Anthony Pena, Henry Ian Cusick, Luke Mitchell, Seth Gabel, Anirudh Pisharody and Madalyn Horcher.

Watch the creepy season 3 teaser below.

Big Sky: Deadly Trails premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.