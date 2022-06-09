Rebel Wilson Confirms Romance With Ramona Agruma: 'Love Is Love'

A source tells ET, "Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are dating. They are very happy together and their friends are so supportive of their relationship and thrilled for them."

"I met them at a friend's setup," Wilson shared. "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. [My friend] had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off -- and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps."