Rebel Wilson Launches Fluid Dating App: 'It Doesn't Matter About the Gender'

Rebel Wilson is helping people find love without labels. On Tuesday, the Senior Year star announced that she is one of the co-creators of a new dating app called FLUID. According to the 42-year-old actress, FLUID will allow folks who sign up for the app to explore a wider dating pool.

Unlike some of the other major dating apps, FLUID won't require users to lock down one specific interest or preference, but instead, work around the interactions they have while they are on the app.

"This is the first dating app where you don't have to actually define yourself or tick a box to say 'I'm straight, I'm gay, I'm bisexual,' and you don't have to describe what you are looking for," Wilson told People. "It's kind of love with no labels."

The Pitch Perfect star added that the app is "open to everyone" and was inspired by her past dating experience, where she desired more options.

"You might just be interested in checking out a wider dating pool like I was. It covers a lot of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, but I think even if you're straight you could use the app and have an amazing time," she said.

She continued, "The algorithm just picks up who you are vibing with and how much time you spend on certain profiles and it's open enough so that if your sexuality moves into a different direction, it will follow because of what you are preferring on the app. The algorithm works on interests as well."

Wilson shared that when she was dating -- and on Raya -- years ago, she wished there was an app around like FLUID. The actress explained that it would have presented the opportunity for her to explore dating women a little earlier, before getting into her current relationship.

Wilson said that while working on the app, it allowed her to study and explore sexuality. However, she still doesn't allow her current status to define her personal sexuality.

"I've been reading and studying a lot while doing this app," she told the publication. "I think sexuality is so complex and nuanced than just saying straight or gay. I like the word fluid. I still don't know 100 percent what category I would fit in. I'm just in a great same-sex relationship now, and it's awesome."