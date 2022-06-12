Rebel Wilson Reacts To Reports She Was 'Forced' To Come Out With Girlfriend: 'It Was a Very Hard Situation'

Rebel Wilson introduced her girlfriend to the world on Instagram this week in what was perceived as a celebration of Pride Month, however, the actress now shares, "It was a very hard situation."

Journalist Andrew Hornery wrote an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald where he revealed the Pitch Perfect star was given a short, two-day deadline to come out to the world before the publication would report on it.

Fellow journalist Kate Doak took to Twitter to share to piece, writing, "So apparently it wasn't @RebelWilson's choice to come out... The @smh/@theage have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to "out" her. What's worse, openly gay men at the Sydney Morning Herald were involved in this."

Rebel Wilson commented on Doak's tweet, revealing, "Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

On Thursday, Rebel posted a photo with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, with the caption, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove."

Fast-forward to Sunday,The Herald editor Bevan Shields has come out with a statement denying "outing" Wilson. "Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson's new partner been a man," he explained. "To say that the Herald 'outed' Wilson is wrong."

"Like other mastheads do every day, we simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response," Shields said. "I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald's decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied."

The editor went on to say, "We wish Wilson and Agruma well."