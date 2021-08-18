Rebel Wilson Reflects on Her 'Unhealthiest' Time With Throwback Pic and Inspirational Message

Rebel Wilson is proud of how far she's come in her weightloss journey.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on how it started vs. how it's going. Sharing a throwback photo of herself on the tennis court, she wrote, "This was when I was at my most unhealthiest -- being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions."

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time," she remembered. "I didn't think highly of myself and wasn't valuing myself how I should have. It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active ... despite being in so much pain."

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved," she continued. "And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible."

Wilson concluded the post by reminding her fans that a journey towards improved health and fitness is "not a race" or competition.

"It's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU," she explained. "So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys 😘."

Last year, Wilson dubbed 2020 the "Year of Health," and the Senior Year star appears to feeling better than ever after reaching her goals! She recently revealed the real motivation behind her 65-pound weight loss journey while answering fan questions on Instagram Live.

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier,'" Wilson revealed, adding that the doctor's comment initially "offended" her at the time. "That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."

Hear more in the video below.