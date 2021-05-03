Rebel Wilson Says She Got 'Bad News' as She References Fertility Struggles

Rebel Wilson shares her good days and bad with her followers. The 41-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a somber-looking photo of herself and writing, "😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone."

While Wilson didn't directly say what the "bad news" entailed, she did go on to write, "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense...but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

Back in December, the comedian opened up on an Instagram Live about how freezing her eggs inspired her Year of Health in 2020.

"I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to do this, I'm going to get healthy,'" she shared at the time.

She added of turning 40 in 2020, "As all good career women out there should know, if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it. Getting to 40s is kind of even leaving it a little too late. It's better to do it a bit earlier if you can."

Wilson split from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, back in February after a year of dating, and has not publicly dated anyone since. She is currently filming her first serious drama, The Almond and the Seahorse.