Rebel Wilson Says She Is 'Happily in a Relationship'

It seems as though Rebel Wilson went through incredible lengths to find a good man. Like, going out with approximately 50 people one year, she admits, before turning to dating apps, which proved futile.

It turns out, a close friend had the right guy for her all along because she says she's now in a happy relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star joined Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried on their U Up? podcast, where the actress really opened up about the fun, albeit challenging, life that is dating. The 42-year-old actress revealed she's now "happily in a relationship" but she navigated a bumpy road to get there, and that was by design.

The hilarious actress said dating in her 20s wasn't really her thing because she was laser-focused on her acting career. Then in 2019, Wilson said it was time to get out there and gain some much-needed experience. Enter the "Year of Love."

"I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, ‘Oh, no,'" she revealed on the popular dating podcast. "I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing and I don’t think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew -- just me and my close friends."

Wilson said the only rule about her "Year of Love" was saying no wasn't an option.

"I said no to nobody," she said. "I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people… For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."

In 2020, Wilson's focus turned to her health. She dubbed it, quite aptly, the "Year of Health." She'd ultimately lost nearly 80 pounds, and in 2021, her relationship with Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, ended four months after they became Instagram official. She told People the summer of 2021 was her "Hot Summer Girl" season but ultimately later in the year decided to take a break from dating. Fast forward to now.

"I am now happily in a relationship… I met them at a friend's setup," she said. "I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off -- and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps."

And trust is a big deal. Wilson told U Up? that she had the FBI do her a solid once when she needed a potential date vetted.

"The last person I went out with on the apps, I did get the FBI to check them out," she revealed, "and there was actually something in their past -- an assault charge. I shouldn’t be outing the FBI, but they offered that if I ever needed a background check on someone, they would do it. It was the one time I have done this, but I just sensed that something wasn’t right. When you meet someone off the app, you don’t have a mutual circle in common with them -- so I just asked the FBI!"

No word yet on how Wilson's new boyfriend felt about the actress' steamy, but deleted, scene in Senior Year with heartthrob Justin Hartley, who plays Wilson's character's high school ex-boyfriend.

"I just want to spill something, there was a kiss in the movie between us -- had to get cut. Too steamy. That's what people said," Wilson quipped to ET.

"Too steamy," Hartley agreed. "It looked real. People started to want them together."