Rebel Wilson Shares Her Previous Surrogate Miscarried One of Her Two Embryos Before Baby Royce

Rebel Wilson sees her baby daughter, Royce, as a "miracle" -- and for good reason! The 42-year-old Australian actress welcomed her daughter via surrogate in November 2022 after years of fertility struggles.

In a new podcast interview, Wilson shares that welcoming Royce wasn't her first experience with surrogacy.

"I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn't make it public because that would have been even worse because you'd have to say it didn't work out. It was really sad," Wilson said on the Life Uncut podcast. "I was mourning that at the time. But then to have a second embryo -- I only had two -- and to have it implanted and that to go well. It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle."

She said that her 3-month-old daughter is "amazing" and "such a little angel."

"That's her newest trick, smiling. She makes these little noises," the proud mom shared. "I think she's going to be a singer or something. I played her the Pitch Perfect soundtrack, and she loves it."

Wilson joked, "I'm already making jokes. I'm going to put her on some Nickelodeon show here and make her work because she's so cute."

She added that she received criticism for attending Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton's parties the week after Royce's birth.

"It was only a week until I got mom shamed," she said. "I was shocked with the criticism because, like, Chris Hemsworth goes to the gym and people aren't yelling, 'Where's your kids?' Why do they do it to every woman?"

Wilson also opened up about sharing the news with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, that she was expecting a baby early in their relationship.

"I was like, 'If you want to leave me, I totally get it.' But she was like, 'Oh my god, I love you and I'm going to love your baby just the same,'" Wilson recalled of Agruma.

She added, "I kind of wonder if I was with a guy if they would have loved the baby just the same, not being their biological child."

In June 2022, Wilson was forced to publicly announce her relationship with Agruma after the Australian tabloid, TheSydney Morning Herald, threatened to break the story. She noted that she wasn't hiding her relationship and that her friends all knew about it at the time. But there were some people who she had to rush to tell before the news broke, like her grandparents.

"My whole family has been amazing. Ramona's family hasn't been as accepting," Wilson shared. "So in many respects, it's been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public and very official like that, how we had to."

She continued, "For me it was a couple hurried conversations that I would have liked to have taken my time with, so that was a bit difficult... With her, she's not in the public eye so it was much harder on her. I don't know, as her partner I just feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully people will change and change their attitudes about things. But from my perspective, there was just so much positivity that it was awesome to see."