'Recess' Voice Actor Jason Davis' Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Jason Davis' cause of death has been revealed, more than two months after he died. According to Los Angeles Medical Examiner records obtained by ET, Davis died from the effects of fentanyl. His death was ruled an accident.

Back in February, Davis' mother, Nancy Davis Rickel, confirmed his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," the statement reads. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Davis, the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late Hollywood mogul Marvin Davis, was best known for his voiceover work as Mikey Blumberg on the Disney animated series, Recess, from 1997-2001. He also appeared in films like 1997's Beverly Hills Ninja and 1998's Rush Hour, and had recurring guest roles on Roseanne and 7th Heaven.

Davis was 35 years old. He is survived by his parents and four siblings. Aside from his acting work, Davis co-founded the charity Cure Addiction Now. He was open about his own addiction struggles, appearing on season 4 of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010-11.

At the time of his death, Larry King tweeted about the late actor.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Davis," he wrote. "Son of Nancy Davis. We watched him grow up. He was always kind."