Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Denied by Their Reps

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are not dating. Following speculation that the Oscar-winning actress and the retired NFL star were seeing each other, a rep for the actress denies the claims.

A rep for Witherspoon tells ET, the rumors are "completely false," while Brady's rep shared similar sentiments with multiple outlets.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read in part, two days before their wedding anniversary. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

The pair shares 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Following the announcement, a source told ET the two made the amicable decision to end their marriage.

"Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it," the source said. "It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together."

Meanwhile, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022. The famed quarterback has been focusing on life with his children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with the supermodel, and 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

A source told ET, "Brady's main priority is spending time with his children. He's not going to rush back into work or dating."