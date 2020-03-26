Reese Witherspoon Is Shook After Miley Cyrus Reveals Fun Fact About 'Big Little Lies' and 'Hannah Montana'

You learn something new everyday!

Miley Cyrus shared a fun fact during her interview with Reese Witherspoon on her Instagram Live show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus, on Wednesday. While chatting with the Big Little Lies star about interior design, Cyrus touched on the exterior of both of their famous shows.

"I don't know if you knew that Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Hannah Montana lived in the same house, maybe even at the same time," Cyrus told Witherspoon, who portrayed Mackenzie on the HBO drama.

"So there might be a plot twist here that you actually had a roommate -- that you lived with Hannah Montana," Cyrus added, as she showed a side-by-side of the Big Little Lies and Hannah Montana home.

"I knew I knew that house from somewhere!" a shocked Witherspoon told the singer.

Instagram Live

Elsewhere in the interview, the two talked about how Witherspoon chooses her roles, who she FaceTimes amid isolation and the importance of helping female-owned small businesses. Wednesday's episode also included Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

Over the last couple of weeks, Cyrus has gotten creative on her Instagram, creating her daily talk show and having a number of famous celebs as guests.

Earlier this week, Cyrus virtually reunited with her Hannah Montana co-star, Emily Osment. The two reminisced by sharing old photos of each other from their time on set. One of the first pics was of Osment's character, Lilly Truscott, sanitizing Hannah during a scene, which seemed fitting amid the coronavirus, where everyone is being told to wash their hands and sanitize regularly.

"There's a theory the show predicted everything that was going to happen in life," Cyrus joked. "This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen."

Osment recalled these days feeling "much longer" than anyone warned them about. "We had to take a lot of photos," she shared. "That was our life for eight years."

