Reese Witherspoon Shares the Surprising Movie That Fans Approach Her About the Most (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon might be America's sweetheart, but which of her iconic films is she the most approached about? The 45-year-old actress won an Oscar for her performance in 2005's Walk the Line, was nominated for her role in 2014's Wild, and has appeared in hit films like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Election and more. But none of the aforementioned films are what she's most recognized for.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Witherspoon and her co-star, Scarlett Johansson, about their new film, Sing 2, and Witherspoon noted that the first installment from 2016 is the movie she's most approached about.

"Oh for sure, particularly moms," Witherspoon tells ET.

"Even over Legally Blonde?" Turner asks.

"Yeah, of course, this movie, like 400 billion, million people have seen this movie!" she quips.

Johansson agrees, saying, "Oh yes, and it's multigenerational as well. It's like, your grandma, the kids, everybody else's kids. Everybody loves it."

In the Sing films, Witherspoon plays Rosita, a pig and mom trying to prove herself and show off her vocal chops. As a mother of three herself, she admitted to having some embarrassing singing habits.

"I do this dumb thing where I'm on the treadmill and I sing parts of songs because I have my earphones on really loud," she says. "Everybody makes fun of me."

Witherspoon shares 22-year-old daughter Ava and 18-year-old son Deacon, with her ex, Ryan Phillippe, and 9-year-old son Tennessee with her husband, Jim Toth. She says that her children are always on her mind.

"I always think it’s the CNN ticker tape at the bottom. It’s like, 'How’s Ava doing? How’s Deacon doing? How's Tennessee doing? How's Ava doing? How’s Deacon doing? OK, how’s...' It's just constant."

As for the beloved animated franchise, the sky (and beyond) seems to be the limit when it comes to a possible Sing 3.

"They can go anywhere! They're cartoons," Witherspoon jokes. "Space, the meta verse, like, what?"

Sing 2 is in theaters Dec. 22.