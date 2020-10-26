Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Introduces New Dog Following the Death of Family Pet Pepper

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter has a new pup! Ava Phillippe took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of her new dog, Benji. The new addition to Ava's family came the same day that her other pup, Pepper, died.

"What a wild and bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me... This is Benji!" Ava introduced the black, white and brown dog to her Instagram followers. "He’s from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog."

"He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment," she continued. "Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat. He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!"

Ava concluded her post by thanking Best Friends Animal Society, where she adopted Benji from.

"I want to give many thanks to Best Friends Animal Society for all the work they do to save the lives of animals big and small and for helping me and Benji find each other," she wrote. "If you love animals of any kind, you should definitely check them out! Even though we just entered each other’s lives, I feel like I’ve known Benji forever. I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!"

In Ava's post remembering her dog Pepper, the 21-year-old revealed the pup had be battling cancer "for months."

"Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," Ava wrote alongside pics of Pepper. "If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house."

"She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was," she continued. "This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond."

Ava added that she'll "treasure" her time with Pepper, who "knew how to make me feel special."

"As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain," she added. "Love you forever, miss Peps."

Ava's mom also posted about Pepper, who she called "such a loyal and devoted family member."

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," Reese wrote. "Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."

Watch the video below for more on Witherspoon's family.