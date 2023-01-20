Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air in the dark, King wrote, "January 19th is Ian's Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence."

King went on to write, "We are all in different places on the planet… so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color… It's the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡."

A number of celebrities commented on the post, including Octavia Spencer and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Busta Rhymes wrote, "Sending you love, light, strength, peace of mind, body and spirit Queen. We love you unconditionally Queen @iamreginaking and we love and honor the young GodKing Ian. 🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿🕊🕊🕊🕊."

Ian Alexander Jr. was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander. The exes were married in 1997 and were together for a decade before divorcing. According to multiple reports, Ian Jr. died by suicide shortly after celebrating his 26th birthday in 2022.

Getty

King released a statement at the time saying the family was "devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian." She added, "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

The actress has stayed silent on social media for the past year since his death and has made very few public appearances.