Regis Philbin Makes Callbacks to Past Gigs in 'Single Parents' Debut: Watch (Exclusive)

It's a family affair on Single Parents.

Television legend Regis Philbin, 88, drops by the ABC comedy, co-created by his daughter J.J. Philbin, in Wednesday's return episode following a six-week hiatus, and the former host can't help but make some callbacks to some of his most memorable gigs.

In "Oh Dip, She's Having a Baby," Sharon (Laci Mosley) goes into labor and the crew share their own birth stories to try and distract her from the fact that Ron (Bashir Salahuddin) isn't there. When it's Will's (Taran Killam) turn to tell his anecdote, his story may take the cake.

"And that's when I saw him...," Will sets the table in ET's exclusive sneak peek. "Regis Philbin, getting a coffee like it was nothing. And that's when I realized he was on the phone with..." none other than Michael Gelman, executive producer of the popular daytime talk show, Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, and later, Live With Regis and Kelly.

"He has a magnetic pull. I couldn't help it! I just drifted toward him. And he moved, and he moved...," Will dramatically recalls, as we see him excitedly following Regis down the hospital hallway and into a stairway before he sits on a bench next to Regis. "Until he gave up."

It doesn't take long for Regis to catch Will not-so-subtly taking a stealth photo of him before the Reg confronts him with one last iconic line from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Watch the clip above to see what happens next!

Single Parents returns Wednesday, April 15 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

