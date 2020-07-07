Remy Ma and Papoose Expecting Second Child Together

Remy Ma and Papoose are adding to their family! During an appearance on Fox Soul's Out Loud With Claudia Jordan on Monday, Papoose revealed that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

"I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I'm just making the best out of it, and we're moving forward," Papoose, 42, said of life in quarantine, before revealing his happy news.

"Some good things are actually coming out of this," he said. "We're going to have a new child real soon."

Papoose and Remy, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Reminisce Smith, in December 2018. Papoose has three children from a previous relationship, while Remy, 40, also has one son.

On Father's Day, Remy took to Instagram to gush over her husband's parenting skills.

"I've never in my life saw a man so happy to be a father. The entire pregnancy you were smiling from ear to ear and documenting EVERYTHING!" she wrote. "BOTH, I and @ReminisceMacKenzie are in love with you LOL 💋 Thank you for being a great father to our baby and all our grown kids as well. We love you Daddy"

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.