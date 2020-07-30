'RHOBH': Denise Richards Flat-Out Denies Brandi Glanville Cheating Allegations at Dinner Confrontation

Finally, the moment Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting for all season came out on Wednesday's episode. As the ladies traveled to Rome, Italy, for their annual girl's trip, there was more on the menu than simply rolling their eyes at Dorit's over-the-top fashion.

After Brandi Glanville unloaded a whole host of accusations against Denise Richards to Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards, Teddi in particular seemed geared to confront Denise on the trip. She told Lisa Rinna about the allegations of Denise's hurtful comments about her co-stars and also about Brandi claiming she had an affair with Denise in 2019.

So when it came time for a nice group dinner at the hotel after a day of sight seeing, Teddi decided it was time to confront Denise about the allegations.

"I need to kind of, like, say something 'cause I'm, like, awkward and I'm, like, breathing heavy and all these things," the then-pregnant star says. "Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you've said about me."

Denise seems surprised by this claim, asking what Teddi is referring to.

"You said things like I am pathetic, you can't stand me, and that I'm desperate to fit in with this friend group because I've been living in my father's shadow my entire life," the daughter of musician John Mellencamp claims.

Denise continues to deny the accusation, firmly stating, "I've never said that."

She scoffs learning that Brandi is Teddi's "source" on the insults and claims, adding, "I haven't said anything about anyone to Brandi at all. I've hardly talked to her. I have not spent much time with her. I don't talk to her much."

Kyle adds, "She came out and said that you said that Erika is a cold bitch, you didn't like her."

The ladies then allude to other accusations Brandi made about Denise, while half the group remains in the dark about the cheating rumors. Garcelle Beauvais asks Denise if she wants to know what the rumors are, to which she replies, "If this is a dangerous area, then not on camera."

Finally Teddi comes out with it, saying, "Denise, I'm not gonna torture you any longer. She said you two had sex, OK?"

Denise looks shocked before telling the group, "You guys, I'm going through so much stuff. It has nothing to do with any of us. It has nothing to do with this show, and Bravo, Bravo, Bravo... Please do not air this. Please. That is not true. It is not true."

This isn't the first time Denise has said "Bravo, Bravo, Bravo" to keep producers from airing footage.

"One of the most frustrating things about Denise is that she is so concerned with her image that every single time we talk about something she doesn't want to talk about, she's gonna Bravo, Bravo, Bravo so she can continue to get an edit that she wants," Teddi explains in a side interview.

Denise adds of her marriage, "I'm a very married woman, and I love my husband to death."

The dinner ends awkwardly with Denise being assured that the show will be airing the footage, to which she replies, "If they ever want me to be on this show, they need to cut that."

It's already known that Denise stopped filming with the group in December and didn't attend several planned appearances. But she has told ET's Brice Sander that she fully plans to attend the show's reunion, despite what her co-stars have claimed.

"There was a lot of issues that were brought up and questions that I kept answering repeatedly to where I felt I was blue in the face answering those questions... that's why I left," Denise previously explained to ET.

Garcelle and Sutton Stracke, two of Denise's co-stars who seemingly defended her during Wednesday's episode, appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I didn't believe it. For me I thought, consider the source. If it had been somebody else that was a little bit more credible I would have been like, OK, maybe. I didn't believe it right away," Garcelle told Andy.

To see what Teddi told ET about the accusations, watch the clip below: