'RHOBH' Reunion: Sutton Stracke Asks Lisa Rinna for Apology Over 'Cut You Down' Attack (Exclusive)

"I mean, how can I?" Sutton asks a seemingly stunned Rinna, who lashed out a few times over the course of the season as she processed the loss of her beloved mother, Lois.

Before Rinna can reply, reunion host Andy Cohen interrupts with a fan question, which calls out the beauty mogul's behavior toward Sutton at her wine-tasting event as "obnoxious and embarrassing." Fans will recall, Rinna exploded on her castmate, promising to "f**king cut her down" seemingly out of nowhere. Going into the party, Sutton believed she and Rinna were in a good spot, Rinna having accepted Sutton's apology for creating drama surrounding an Elton John Oscar party at a one-on-one lunch just days before the backyard gathering.

"That lunch between the two of you was actually really fun," Andy remarks, as a clip from the meal plays.

"I did talk to you a lot during the time of hospice and your mother's passing," Sutton goes on to share. "So, when I'm getting yelled at over and over and over, I'm thinking, does she not remember that I was such a good, steady friend to you? You yelled at me a lot. I was a dead horse. I turned into glue. I mean, I was giving glue to all the schools in L.A. That horse got beaten. I really need an apology."

"I am sorry that I did that, I really am," Rinna offers, but it's not quite enough for Sutton, who calls Rinna out for the "pattern of behavior."

"I understand that, but I'm talking to you now and I am sorry that I took it out on you. I am sorry that I took out my pain, anger, sadness and fear out on you. I understand, you'll accept it if you want or not, but I want you to know that I am sorry that I took it out on you, 'cause I did. And I am sorry."

"Thank you for apologizing," Sutton replies. That's when Dorit Kemsley jumps in to break the tension, asking for clarity on the glue analogy, seemingly unfamiliar with the fact that deceased horses have historically been part of the glue-making process.

Watch it all play out here:

The two seem to be in an OK place now, poking fun at their feud at BravoCon by posing together and joking about choking one another. Still, Sutton tells ET, there's work to be done.

"I do know a different Rinna," she says, referencing the friendship they had before Sutton joined the show, "and I would love to see that person come back and, you know, that doesn't mean we can't be friends. I just didn't consider her a friend, like a friend."

As far as where things go from here, Rinna says this crew has "a really good time."

"We really care about each other," she shares. "It's a hard show to do, but at the end of the day, I really care about these women."

The reunion continues (and concludes) next week, with Kathy Hilton finally sitting down to face off with Rinna, too, after they both presented very different accounts of a supposed meltdown Kathy had off-camera on the group's trip to Aspen, Colorado -- footage of which Andy promises ET does not exist.

"There's gonna be a couple of surprises that you're not gonna expect, I'm gonna tell you," Rinna teases. "That and more of the story's gonna be told, and some denials of the story are gonna happen -- all of a sudden, the story's being denied when somebody apologized, but now she's denying it happened? So, I think that'll be interesting, because she's gonna come in like that, she's gonna deny the whole thing."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.