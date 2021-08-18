'RHOBH' Sneak Peek: Kathy Hilton Introduces a Confusing New Catchphrase (Exclusive)

"Ho! Ho! Ho!" Kathy Hilton exclaims as she crashes into sister Kyle Richards' foyer for a Christmas gathering with the gals in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Once inside, Kathy announces to her co-stars that she's feeling "discombobulated."

"You have no idea, I'm trying to put 10 pounds in a five-pound bag," she says. "Trying to get things together. I'm literally ready to have a gorilla."

"Oh," Garcelle Beauvais replies, as Dorit Kemsley asks to no one in particular, "Have a gorilla? What's that expression?"

It's unclear if Dorit ever got the answer, but a producer prods Kathy for the definition in a confessional interview. She explains, "You know, I'm being dramatic. Like, I'm going to have a horse. I'm going to have a gorilla. I'm going to have a barrel of chickens. Whatever, it's just like..." The sequence then flashes back to a memorable confessional from Kathy's sister, Kim Richards', time on the show, in which Kim confusingly sang-spoke, "That's my chicken! That's my chicken! You know, give me the chicken."

See it all for yourself here:

Kathy arrives at the end of ET's first look, which kicks off with Lisa Rinna showing up to the soiree as one of her bewigged alter egos, Heather. She's immediately greeted by a surprise guest, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp! The one-time diamond holder is back for a little guest appearance for the first time since exiting the show at the end of season 10.

Next to show up is Dorit, but she struggles to get inside. While Kyle's front door opened effortlessly for Lisa, Dorit can't seem to figure out how to turn the knob, leaving her stranded out front as her castmates stand inside and get a rundown from Lisa about her designer duds.

Now, this is one of the much-teased dinners from various season previews, at which the women dig deeper into what's going on with Erika Jayne, her divorce from Tom Girardi and their legal woes.

"If what Tom did is true, then f**k Tom," Garcelle proclaimed in the midseason trailer, referencing allegations that Tom misused client payouts at his law firm to fund his and Erika's lavish lifestyle. "If he stole the money, I'd like to know where it is," Erika replied.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how this unfolds. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET/PT on Bravo.