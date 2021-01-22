'RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Says She Doesn’t Recognize Herself After Bad Cosmetic Work

Shannon Beador is getting real about her recent cosmetic treatments. The Real Housewives of Orange Countystar took to Instagram on Thursday to address speculation about her appearance during the show's season 15 reunion special.

"There are a lot of people asking, 'What did Shannon do to her face?'" Beador shared, before explaining that, with the RHOC reunion on the horizon, she tried various natural, non-invasive treatments to try and tighten her skin around her face and her jaw, but they didn't work.

"So as the reunion was around the corner, it was suggested that I try a natural filler ... that stimulates the growth of collagen. I was running out of time, so I said, 'Go ahead and do it,' without doing the research and without thinking it through."

Ultimately, the natural treatment didn't work either, and in fact left her feeling like she looked like a different person. Despite support from her family, Beador said she felt demoralized by her appearance.

"I'm having a really difficult time looking at myself in the mirror because I don't recognize myself," she explained, before introducing a cosmetic dermatologist who came to help her get the treatment she actually wanted to look like her old self.

"We're going to do something with my cheeks so that I can look like myself again," Beador said, as she shared photos of the procedure and results to her Instagram story.

"New year, new me!" Beador captioned the post. "After last nights reunion episode, there are questions asking 'what happened to your face???' I am here to be honest and open about what happened. I am leaving negativity in 2020 and looking forward to 2021 with a positive attitude. Let’s keep comments supportive and kind please."

The post comes a day after the RHOC Season 15 all-cast sit-down with Andy Cohen, which reunited the stars of the reality series' abbreviated season. Check out the video below for more from Beador on her time on the recent season of RHOC.