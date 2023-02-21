'RHONJ' Sneak Peek: Joe Gorga & Louie Ruelas Get Into Shouting Match Over Melissa Gorga-Teresa Giudice Drama

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new episode, tensions boil over at guys' night, as Joe Gorga and Louie Ruelas put on quite the show for their bros. The two are at odds over how Louie and Teresa Giudice, Joe's sister, are handling their wedding plans. First, Teresa announced on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that Joe's wife, co-star Melissa Gorga, would not be a bridesmaid in her wedding. Now, it's come to light that Melissa's sisters and mom did not make the pair's guest list, despite it being quite expansive, with Bravo-lebrities snagging invites over family.

"Everybody's in, but everybody on my side of life? It's f**ked up," Joe tells the group. That's when Dolores Catania's ex-husband, Frank, asks Louie if there's a reason why Melissa's family wasn't invited. Louie chalks it up to "a lot of past bulls**t," much of which RHONJ fans have watched play out since Melissa joined the show in season 3.

"No matter what happened between Melissa and Teresa, Melissa's family, the way they treated my parents? You gotta give them respect," Joe fires back. Margaret Josephs' husband, Joe Benigno, then weighs in, calling excluding Melissa's family a "slap in the face," especially in Italian culture.

"It's like, 'F**k you! You mean nothing to me!'" Joe G. exclaims. But Louie's not buying it, saying the proverbial slaps are happening both ways. He calls out a then-recent episode of Melissa's On Display podcast, where she and Joe discussed helping to look over Teresa's daughters while she was in prison. Melissa and Joe broke the fourth wall a bit, recalling filming the Teresa Checks In special as a hold-over between seasons 6 and 7 of the show, which took an extended hiatus while Teresa served her time. Louie interpreted their conversation as if to say Melissa and Joe kept food in Teresa's kids' mouths.

"No one's saying they wouldn't eat," Joe clarifies. "What she meant was -- and what I meant was -- I've held my sister, I called her every single day, I took care of my sister. I was there."

Watch the tense exchange play out here:

Louie tells Joe that his nieces have a different recollection of that time in their lives, suggesting Joe and Melissa are embellishing how involved they were with Teresa's daughters while she was away.

"You don't know s**t, bro," Joe tells his soon-to-be brother-in-law. "You've been here one f**kin' minute."

"Joe, I've been in your sister's life for almost two years!" Louie spits back, just before Joe cuts him off to say, "Just be quiet." He also mocks Louie's flustered reaction to being told to shut up before telling him he should "be embarrassed to even bring that up."

"Tough guy," Joe mutters. "F**k you. Don't talk to me like that. ... You're not a man, bro. You're a f**king p***y. ... I'm gonna break your f**king balls."

"Go ahead!" Louie challenges, pushing Joe to slam his fists down at the table and demand Louie stop enraging him.

"Stop with the theatrics!" Louie pleads.

Fans will have to tune in to see what happens next, but the trailer for the season promises more intense conversations for the two in the coming weeks -- with one confrontation appearing to turn physical.

"Isn't it sad?" Teresa reflected with ET ahead of the season premiere. "It's so sad, right? And I can't wait for you guys to get to know Louie, 'cause you're gonna really see how amazing he-- and I already know how amazing he is. I can't wait for everyone else to see who Louie really is, and I think from this season, you'll get to know him."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.