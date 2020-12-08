'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Apologizes for Past Anti-LGBTQ Tweets

Candiace Dillard is apologizing for her past anti-gay comments. The Real Housewives of Potomac took to Instagram on Wednesday to address old resurfaced tweets that criticized gay men and the LGBTQ community.

"I want to address tweets that resurfaced from nearly 10 years ago that may have offended people I love dearly and those who have supported me as a Potomac Housewife," she began. "To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you."

“I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry," she penned, adding that she considers herself an LGBTQIA+ ally and recognizes that her words were "insensitive, and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationships with those who identify as LGBTQIA+."

She added that she has learned and matured over the past decade, and that the language she "carelessly" used wasn't acceptable then, nor is it now.

In some of the tweets, which were from 2010 and 2011, Dillard wrote, "I think my officemate might be a little gay. He does some strange things…makes me raise any eyebrow here and there."

"I’m personally turned off by men who r too into fashion. It’s a fine line. When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think 'gay,'" another read.

Dillard concluded her lengthy Instagram post by writing, "I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person."