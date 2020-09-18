'RHOP': Watch the Lead-Up to Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's Altercation (Exclusive)

After months of wondering what in the world went down, The Real Housewives of Potomac fans will finally get answers about the physical altercation between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard this Sunday. ET has your exclusive first look at the episode, which finds the group gathered to celebrate Gizelle Bryant’s recent win of a literary award. But the celebration takes a turn when the discussion shifts to the state of Candiace and Monique's friendship.

After a tense trip to Monique’s lakehouse, both women separately swore off trying to make their friendship work. It was an expected yet still surprising move, seeing as the two made a pact at the season 4 reunion to put their issues aside and be there for one another moving forward. Gizelle actually kicks off the conversation by questioning what changed, telling Monique, "Y'all had a good friendship."

"No we didn't!" Monique exclaims. "It was a facade. It was a facade of a friendship, because it was me putting into and nothing being returned. That's what that was. Is that friendship? Are y’all reciprocating? Do you call her and then she calls you? And you invite her out and she invites you out?"

That's when Candiace pulls out a butter knife (a call back to a near-physical altercation she had with Ashley Darby last season), clinking her glass to get the group's attention. She asks the group to "move on," before dropping the knife at Gizelle's request. She then quickly pivots to direct Monique's criticism directly.

"You never acted like you had a problem with me," she tells the Not for Lazy Moms founder. "All of a sudden, Monique gets an audience and Monique wants to…" She then twirls around, as if to mimic someone putting on a show.

Watch the dramatic exchange here:

As Candiace makes fun of Monique, Monique turns to Gizelle to further state her case against Candiace.

"It wasn't until we had a conversation and you're delivering me information that I don't know about my own friend," she tells Gizelle. It's in reference to claims that Candiace attempted to buddy-up to former RHOP star, and Monique's bestie-turned-enemy Charrisse Jackson Jordan, during Candiace and Monique's fallout in season 4. Early in season 5, Gizelle alleged that Charrisse had been helping to spread nasty rumors about Monique being unfaithful around town. Monique has denied the allegations, and Charrisse has denied being the one who shared the information.

Viewers will have to tune into the episode to see how this all escalates. When the altercation first happened last fall, charges were filed against both women. They were all eventually dropped, but the damage was done. Monique shared with ET last month that she nearly quit the show in the wake of the altercation.

"Oh, yeah, definitely!" Monique admitted. "That thought actually came about, and it went even further than being a thought, I'll just put it like that. But I ultimately decided that, as long as I could feel comfortable continuing my filming and show my journey, as long as that was in a comfortable environment for myself, then that’s what I wanted to do and that’s what I decided to do."

"I took this very seriously," she shared of the journey after the moment. "I didn't want a pity party. I didn't need any of that. I wanted to figure out what triggered me, why it triggered me and what can I do to make sure this never happens again. So, that is what my goal was."

In ET's preview above, fans might notice Ashley Darby sneak off to the bathroom. The "Coffee & Love" singer was actually in the restroom when the fight broke out. She said she was shocked to learn what happened when she returned.

"I almost ran out of the bathroom with my pants at my ankles!" she told ET earlier this month. "The way that the room was shaking, I thought someone was attacking us. So, I'm first like, 'Oh my gosh. I gotta get out.' And then, when I came out I saw, you know, a melee. I don't really know what I saw. Still, I really don't."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.