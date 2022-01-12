Richard Burgi Says He was Fired From 'Young and the Restless' After He 'Inadvertently' Broke COVID-19 Rules

Richard Burgi, who played Ashland Locke on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, has been fired. The actor addressed his departure in an Instagram Live post on Tuesday.

According to Burgi, his termination was a result of him having "naively and inadvertently" violated the show's mandated COVID-19 safety protocols.

"I felt terrible about it," Burgi shared in his video. "I still do. It bothers me mightily, but it is what it is."

The actor explained that he had tested positive for COVID-19 near Christmas, and then waiting the CDC-recommended guideline of five days before returning to set. Upon his return, he claimed he "tested twice negatively at the studio and showed up to work."

However, despite the CDC's updated timeframe, the show's official protocols call for 10 days of isolation based on the CDC's previous guidelines for those who test positive.

"So I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols," Burgi stated, adding "I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are."

Burgi has portrayed Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless since March 2021. The role has reportedly since been recast with Guiding Light alum Robert Newman.