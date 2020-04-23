Richard Gere Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have welcomed a baby boy!

ET has learned that the 70-year-old actor and the 37-year-old publicist have welcomed their second child together. The family is currently together at their ranch outside of New York.

Gere and Silva are already parents to their young son that ET learned they welcomed in February 2019, and a source told ET they were expecting their second child together in November. Gere also has a 20-year-old son, Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva has a son named Albert from a previous marriage.

The couple has been married since April 2018, marking Gere's third marriage. The Pretty Woman star was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Lowell from 2012 to 2016.

"I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought," Gere told HOLA! about his relationship with the Spanish publicist, whom he was first spotted out in public with at the Madrid premiere of Time Out of Mind in 2015.

As for Silva, she shared, "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

The couple again spoke to the Spanish outlet in May 2018 about their romantic wedding held at Gere's ranch on the outskirts of NYC. They had a Buddhist ceremony and a reception with a Spanish flair.

"I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be?" Gere said. "I am married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, a great cook who makes the best salads in the world."

As for what makes their relationship work, Silva noted, "It helped that I wasn't an actress or a model. I never had an interest in it. What has united us the most is our desire to help other people who need it, our commitment to Buddhism and the Tibetan people. I can see my unconditional commitment as a humanitarian, as a person, as a woman."

