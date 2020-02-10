Rick Moranis Randomly Assaulted in New York City

Actor Rick Moranis was the victim of a random attack in broad daylight in New York City on Thursday.

The assault against the Ghostbusters star was captured on video, which was released by the NYPD Crime Stoppers as part of the search for Moranis' attacker. In the clip, Moranis' assailant can be seen pushing him to the ground before calmly walking away.

The assault occurred on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, at 7:24am ET. The NYPD also confirmed to ET that Moranis suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and went to an area hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.

In a statement to ET, Moranis' rep said: "Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The attack spurred many fans to speak out on social media -- including Captain America himself. Chris Evans tweeted, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Moranis stepped away from his successful film career -- which includes Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise -- in 1997 to be a single father, following the death of his wife, Ann. However, earlier this year, he announced he would be officially returning to the big screen in a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film, titled Shrunk.

The actor also recently joined Ryan Reynolds in a commercial for Mint Mobile service -- which consisted solely of Reynolds fanning out over the Canadian comedy icon: