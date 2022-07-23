Ricky Martin Performs at the Hollywood Bowl Day After Nephew Drops Harassment, Incest Claims

Ricky Martin's back to doing what he does best: making fans go into a frenzy with a dazzling performance.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer took the stage Friday night in front of a packed crowd at the Hollywood Bowl alongside the famed Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and its acclaimed conductor, Gustavo Dudamel. While the singer didn't directly address his nephew's harassment and incest claims or his vindication in court, Martin did implore the boisterous audience to forget about their plight and enjoy themselves.

In video shared on social media, Martin can be seen center stage in front of the orchestra as the crowd roared at the sight of him. Martin told the crowd his dad and his family were there with him in Los Angeles, and, at one point, he appeared to get choked up a bit as his voice cracked, ever so slightly.

"Are you ready to have a good time? 'Cause that's why I came here," he can be heard telling the crowd. "We're going to go back in time. We're going to be romantic at times. We're gonna have some energy at times. All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on the love and light and let's just have a good time."

Ricky Martin having a damn good night for evident reasons. As he should. This is the energy we all deserve. 💪🏽🎉🎤🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/BhVFBDcmkB — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) July 23, 2022

Following the performance, Martin appeared to be moved after the crowd gave him a standing ovation. It was the icing on the cake after a rough couple of weeks that culminated when his nephew withdrew his accusations of harassment and a romantic relationship with the singer.

Martin appeared via Zoom in a Puerto Rico court on Thursday to address the allegations made against him, although he was ultimately not required to speak. Prior to this, the 50-year-old musician had been hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico, citing domestic abuse. That temporary order was set to expire Thursday.

Martin's legal team, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, issued the following statement to ET following the July 21 dismissal:

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Shortly after the case was closed, Martin broke his silence and said the ordeal was "painful" and "devastating."