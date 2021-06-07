Ricky Martin Says That His Daughter Lucia 'Doesn't Let' Him Sing

Ricky Martin's daughter is not a fan of his singing. The 49-year-old singer appears on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals that his 2-year-old daughter, Lucia, objects when he tries to sing.

Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are also parents to three sons, Valentino, 12, Matteo, 12, and Ren, 1.

"She loves CoComelon," Martin says of the beloved nursery rhymes. "So I'm singing with her and CoComelon, and she goes, 'No no, Daddy. No. Stop. Stop, stop, stop.' And I'm like, 'Let me sing. I want to sing.' [She said,] 'No no, Daddy. No no.'"

"So she doesn't let me sing," he laments. "This is serious business. She doesn't let me sing. She doesn't let me sing."

That's just one example of how Lucia "runs the house," Martin says.

"I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers, she's 2 years old, and she knows it. She knows it," he jokes. "She doesn't snap fingers yet, but she's about to."

While Lucia may not enjoy her dad's singing, her older brothers "don't have issues" with it. In fact, they're looking forward to getting back on the road, when Martin and Enrique Iglesias team up for a tour in September.

"The big ones are telling me, 'Come on, Dad. When are we going on the road? We've got to do this,'" he says. "They're really looking forward to it. They love being on the road. They started touring with me when they were four. And we're back. We're gonna do it. I cannot wait."

During the chat, Martin also opens up about how he wants to "normalize families like mine."

"A lot of people tell me, 'Ricky, thank you so much for just posting that picture with you, your husband, and your kids. That made me feel better about myself,'" he shares.

When ET spoke with Martin in December, he revealed that he's open to expanding his family.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," he said at the time. "I don't know. That's all I got to say. Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's OK, don't tell him."