Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Harassment and Incest Claims in Court, Case Dismissed

Ricky Martin's nephew has withdrawn his accusations of harassment and a romantic relationship with the singer. The case is now closed.

Martin appeared via Zoom in a Puerto Rico court on Thursday to address the allegations made against him, although he was ultimately not required to speak. Prior to this, the 50-year-old musician had been hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico, citing domestic abuse. That temporary order was set to expire on Thursday.

Martin's legal team, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, issued the following statement to ET following the July 21 dismissal:

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Just last week, the singer vehemently denied he was involved in a seven-month affair with his nephew, calling the allegations "untrue" and "disgusting."

In a statement to ET at the time, the singer's lawyer, Marty Singer, said, "Unfortunately the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," Singer continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

The nephew had alleged he was the target of physical and psychological attacks after he allegedly broke things off with Martin, prompting a judge to sign off on a restraining order against the singer.

According to Reuters, the complaint was a civil matter and no criminal charges had been filed against Martin.