Rihanna Admits She's 'Nervous' for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show performance is still months away, but the 34-year-old singer is already feeling all the feels. The 34-year-old singer briefly spoke to TMZ on Tuesday, telling a camerawoman that she's nervous, but excited for the massive event.

When asked if her boyfriend A$AP Rocky -- whom she welcomed her first child with in May -- could potentially join her onstage for the performance, it sounded like Rihanna responded with a simple "maybe, girl," giving fans the slightest hope they'll see the two together. After it was revealed on Sunday that RiRi will be headlining the halftime show, a source told ET that she's going all in on the performance.

"Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing -- it's just how things turned out," the source said, referring to the artist's musical hiatus. "Everything she does is theatrical and creative -- all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it's all part of her art."

"She no doubt has a lot on her plate right now, but she will give it 1,000 percent. She will ensure every detail is perfect," the source added, referencing her life as a new mom. "It will be well worth the wait!"

Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since 2016, shared the excitement on Instagram with a photo of herself holding up a football.

In August, another source gave an update on how Rihanna and A$AP were handling new parenthood. "They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," the source shared. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

The new parents aren't letting their new, low-key life stand in the way of their relationship, though. Since welcoming their baby, the two have been spotted out and about together a handful of times, including at A$AP's set at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Paris, France, grocery shopping in New York City, and enjoying a date night at NYC hot spot Carbone in late July.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.