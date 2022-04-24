Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out For Dinner Date Days After the Rapper's Arrest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their first public appearance together since the rapper’s arrest on Wednesday. The pair were joined by family and friends on Saturday evening for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The couple made their arrival in an all-black SVU. Rocky wore a grey hoodie, over a grey Harley Davidson shirt and grey jeans. Rihanna kept her stellar pregnancy style on display in black and white stripped shorts with a white button up that she left open -- to put her bump on display -- and a black jacket.

Rihanna held a silver clutch in one hand as she walked arm in arm inside of the restaurant with her boyfriend.

The couple’s outing comes days after Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was booked and then released from jail on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET.

BACKGRID

Rocky returned to Los Angeles after spending time with Rihanna in Barbados, prior to their child’s arrival. Early Wednesday morning, after getting off a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, the 33-year-old rapper was taken into custody.

He was interviewed at the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division before being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Rocky was released at 3:27 p.m. after posting $550,000 bail, ET can confirm.

A court date for the “Goldie” rapper has been set for August 17, at the LAX Superior Courthouse, with the L.A. District Attorney's Office telling ET at the time that, "A case has been presented and is under review."

Police say that on Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. PT, "an argument between two acquaintances occurred" in the Hollywood area. According to authorities, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

When it comes to how the Fenty Beauty founder is handling her boyfriend’s arrest, a source told ET that she is focused on her pregnancy. "This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now,” the source said.

“She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!"