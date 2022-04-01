Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Have Rave-Themed Baby Shower in Hollywood

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't letting recent circumstances keep them from celebrating her pregnancy.

The "Diamonds" songstress and her boyfriend hosted a rave-themed baby shower in Hollywood on Friday, HipHollywood reports.

The lavish festivities reportedly included several of the couple's famous friends and celebrity cohorts, but the expectant parents kept the event super private. Guests were not allowed to record video or snap photos, and were expected to keep their photos in secure pouches when they first showed up.

The rave-themed party saw the guests wearing their brightest neon ensembles, and guests were apparently gifted with souvenir party favors commemorating the event.

The gifts apparently included custom t-shirts that read, "I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt." Photos of the shirts subsequently surfaced on Twitter.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) April 26, 2022

Despite blogs reporting the baby shower was canceled, new photos emerged from #Rihanna and #AsapRocky celebratory gathering of friends and family pic.twitter.com/cqPYGZOphM — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 24, 2022

The news of the fun baby shower comes following a series of controversies that have arisen for the couple since announcing the news of Rihanna's pregnancy.

Most recently, the "L$D" was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection with a November 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. He was released on $550,000 bail.

Despite this -- as well as a circulating infidelity rumor -- a source told ET last week that there was no question or hesitation that Rihanna would stand by A$AP Rocky. "When she's in love with someone," the source said, "She'll do anything for them."

When it comes to her commitment and trust of him, "Rihanna hasn't wavered," the source noted. "She loves him. He's family."

