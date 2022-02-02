x
Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump in New Pic Posted to Instagram

Rihanna isn't hiding anything anymore! The singer and fashion mogul is showing off her baby bump once more in a new, celebratory pic.

The songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of her burgeoning baby bump, which she bared by raising her jersey top above her stomach in a candid bathroom selfie

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," the 33-year-old expectant mom captioned the sweet slideshow post, which also included a trio of photos from her pregnancy shoot last week, when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky initially revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Over the weekend, the singer  showed off her bare baby bump in a pink coat and jeans while she held hands with her 33-year-old beau. The couple was in A$AP's hometown of Harlem in New York City.

A source told ET on Tuesday that the cute couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shares. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

The source says that the pair "were trying to keep the news private for a while, but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited."

"Rihanna and A$AP have such a strong bond and they can't wait to experience parenthood together," the source adds.

Another source told ET on Monday that the couple is feeling very blessed that they're having a baby together, and that they already considered themselves a family but having a baby together makes that bond even stronger. 

"They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they're thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans," the source said.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

