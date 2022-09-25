Rihanna Confirmed to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show is sure to be a must-see performance with Rihanna confirmed to headline the annual NFL event. On Sunday, Rihanna took to Instagram to tease her involvement, simply posting a photo of her universally recognizable tattooed hand holding a football.

Not long after, the NFL shared a press release confirming the "We Found Love" singer had been tapped for the coveted Halftime performance. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z that heads the NFL's halftime booking, confirmed the news as well. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said in the announcement Sunday. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Despite having not released an album since 2016, Rihanna remains a powerhouse in the music industry. With a discography spanning two decades and hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds," "Disturbia," "Don't Stop the Music" and countless others, Rihanna is sure to rock football's biggest night.

Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, echoed Jay-Z's sentiments, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

This past Super Bowl featured artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and garnered the event five Creative Arts Emmy nominations and won three Creative Arts Emmys.