Rihanna Is 'Very Into' New Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Things are going well between Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a source tells ET. Following this month's news that the longtime friends are dating, a source tells ET that "there's a lot of love there on both sides."

"Rihanna is very into A$AP and now that they’re not so busy with work, they’re able to spend more time together and are really enjoying it," the source says. "They’ve known each other for years and really trust each other as friends first and foremost, which has made their romantic relationship very strong."

"A$AP has always had a crush on Rihanna and there’s a lot of love there on both sides," the source adds.

A source confirmed Rihanna and Rocky's relationship to ET earlier this month, noting that the pair has "always had amazing chemistry."

"Rihanna relates to A$AP and it feels natural, easy and fun," the source added. "She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados."

Romance rumors first sparked between the pair earlier this year. In July, Rihanna, 32, featured Rocky, also 32, in her Fenty Skin campaign.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.