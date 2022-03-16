Rihanna Reveals She's in Her Third Trimester and Says She'll Be 'Psycho' About Protecting Her Baby

Rihanna is opening up about her pregnancy journey, and letting the world know that she won't play when it comes to her baby.

During a recent interview with Elle, the 34-year-old singer shared her plans for her future life as a mom, revealing that she's entered her third trimester.

"There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed," Rihanna admitted. "The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways."

She will definitely find ways to be creative as a mother! The Fenty Beauty founder admitted that as a fan of the Real Housewives franchise, although she admires the chic parenting style from Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow, she thinks her parenting style will be more akin to that of Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.

"Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me," she said. "But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it's over."

A source tells ET that Dubrow is "freaking out" and flattered by the compliments Rihanna paid her in her new feature with Elle.

Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in January. The mother-to-be has been stepping out in style since announcing her pregnancy, giving fans a next-level maternity style that we expected from her. In February, ET spoke with the mogul at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin launch in Los Angeles, where she talked about dressing her bump.

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she said, adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

As for her pregnancy journey, the "Love on the Brain" singer is loving it.

"It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it," Rihanna said while joking that she's loving "doughnuts, so far."