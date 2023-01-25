Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Rock Out in New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Teaser Trailer

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are front and center in a new teaser trailer for Prime Video's upcoming musical drama, Daisy Jones & the Six, featuring the original song "Regret Me." The track is one of 24 original songs written for the show and recorded by the cast that will be released throughout the series via Atlantic Records.

Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, the 10-episode limited series -- launching March 3 -- follows the rise and fall of the (fictitious) 1970s rock band, Daisy Jones & the Six. Keough and Claflin play lead singers of the band, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, respectively, who were on top of the world. Following a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, the group suddenly called it quits. Two decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth, about how an iconic band imploded at the height of its success.

Joining Keough -- daughter of the late Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley, the latter of whom died Jan. 12 -- and Claflin in the series is Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson and Tom Wright as Teddy Price. Timothy Olyphant makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

Reese Witherspoon serves as an executive producer, alongside Lauren Neustadter and Brad Mendelsohn. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series from Reid's novel, who also produces. Neustadter and executive producer Will Graham are co-showrunners, while James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes, Nzingha Stewart directed four and Graham directed one.

Blake Mills wrote and produced several of the original songs to be featured in the show, alongside collaborators including Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Chris Weisman and James Valentine, among others.

Aurora, an 11-track debut album from Daisy Jones & the Six, will also be released on vinyl and digital platforms March 3.

Watch the new teaser trailer below.

Claflin spoke to ET in September 2020 about what drew him to the project initially and learning to play the guitar.

"I mean, everything, really. Every aspect of it. Like, the story itself is so rich. To me, it feels like a world that I belong in in a weird way," the actor said at the time. "I grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, and I know that was loosely the inspiration for this story, amongst many other things that I grew up with through my parents. Having the opportunity to delve deeper into that world -- 1970s L.A. -- and the music scene at that time, it's just so rich. It's got everything a good TV drama requires, really. The one thing it didn't have is an actual person that can play guitar, because that's something I did not have in my utility belt going into this. But it's something that I, fortunately, had a bit more time to do because of where we find ourselves."

"It's something that I'm very, very excited to explore further," Claflin added. "We were literally just getting into the place where we were in a band camp and were coming together as a band and starting to put the feelers out. I think we'd just had our first cast dinner and were ready to get started, and then this happened. So, it will be happening at some point. We're all very, very excited. We're all just chomping at the bit and raring to go."

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Friday through March 24.