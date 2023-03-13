Riley Keough Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough is stepping out with her husband. On Sunday, the 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star attended Vanity Fair's Oscars party with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

The couple stunned as they posed for pics heading into the event, with Riley opting for a sequin Celine gown and her husband of eight years looking dapper in an all-black suit.

A source previously told ET about how Ben, who made a cameo on his wife's show, has been supporting Riley through it all.

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."