Rita Ora 'Forgot About' Dating Rob Kardashian, Talks Freezing Her Eggs

Rita Ora may have had many high profile romances in her life like Calvin Harris and Andrew Garfield, but not all of them are particularly memorable to her.

In a new profile with The Sunday Times, Ora, 30, is asked about her brief romance with Rob Kardashian in 2012.

“Oh, I forgot about that," she says of their two-month relationship. “It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

Kardashian seemed to have been impacted by the relationship as he got Ora's face tattooed on his chest at the time.

Ora does have family on the brain. She tells The Sunday Times that she'd recently gotten her eggs frozen for a second time.

“I did my first when I was 24,” she says. “I don’t want to feel the pressure of, 'Oh gosh, we’re running out of time.' It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.”

She said the process "does" hurt, adding, "I’m not the best with hormones.”

Ora recently came under fire for breaking London's lockdown to have a rumored 30-person birthday dinner for her 30th birthday. During the interview, which took place before the widely publicized gathering, Ora claimed she was having a small celebration.

“It’s going to be literally my parents and me,” she tells the Sunday Times. “I’m actually looking forward to it. To just hanging out with my parents. My reputation’s going to go down the drain.”

Ora previously apologized for throwing the bash.

"Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK."

