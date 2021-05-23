Rita Ora Posts Candid Pics From Boyfriend Taika Waititi's Lavish 46th Birthday Party

Now that's how you celebrate a birthday! Filmmaker Taika Waititi rang in his 46th with a star-studded bash, and his girlfriend, Rita Ora, gave fans a glimpse of the festivities.

As seen in Ora's slideshow of candid snapshots, which she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, no expense was sparred when it came to giving Waititi a party to truly remember.

From a big cake to a mariachi band to golden balloons spelling out his name -- not to mention other balloons featuring his face -- the party was truly all about celebrating the Oscar winner.

The soirée also featured an enviable guest list, including Kate Beckinsale, Rami Malek, Ashley Benson, and Kristen Stewart. Many Twilight fans even had a bit of a freak out over Stewart and Malek's reunion at the grand party (although they were not pictured together in Ora's post).

Waititi commented under Ora's post, sharing two heart emojis and a fire emoji. Meanwhile, Beckinsale remarked, "Best gf 😍."

Another guest, TV personality and magazine editor Vas J Morgan, was also in attendance at the lavish gathering, and shared a sweet message with the birthday boy and his burgeoning relationship with Ora.

"Happy Birthday @taikawaititi thank you for sharing your talent, charm and humour with us all. You’re truly deserving of all the blessings life has to offer," he wrote. "Thank you for showing my bestie that she is worthy of real love and happiness, the similarities between you both is worryingly perfect and watching your happiness grow together warms my heart."

Waititi and Ora made their red carpet debut earlier this month when they stepped out for the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, California.

The pair was all smiles with their arms linked on the carpet. Waititi even giddily pointed at Ora at one point. The couple shared a laugh while posing for pics.

Waititi and Ora first sparked romance rumors in April, when the singer shared a pic of herself hugging the director. Then, in May, the pair was spotted displaying some major PDA in Australia, alongside actress Tessa Thompson.

In a July interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi said he was "not really" upset by the pics going public.

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," he said. "And also, Is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."