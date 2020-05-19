Rita Wilson on Naughty By Nature Remix and Getting Creative in Quarantine (Exclusive)

Quarantine has allowed Rita Wilson to tap into her most creative self.

In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier on Monday, the performer opened up about how she's been spending her days at home -- writing!

"In some ways, it's been a very creative time and in some ways, it's been a very reflective time. I've been writing songs almost every day," Wilson revealed. "I read this really good Socrates quote the other day which read, 'Beware of the barrenness of busy life," and I think that we are absolutely able to reflect on that right now when we are in quarantine and thinking about what's important."

Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, were among the first public figures to reveal they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple, who tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia, have since recovered and returned home to the United States. Wilson's openness about her diagnosis has kept fans informed about COVID-19 -- but she's also used her Instagram for other things, like keeping followers entertained with a remix of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."

"I did that as a fluke on my Instagram to show people I was recovering from coronavirus, but Naughty by Nature had saw that I'd done it and liked it," Wilson shared. "It turned into an incredible remix where we're doing it together."

Proceeds of that remix will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help members of the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson's latest single, "Where's My Country Song?," was written pre-coronavirus, but produced in quarantine.

"It really was inspired by my mom who was an amazing mother and she did everything for us," she explained. "Music sometimes portrays an idealized version of women in music, and I wanted to shine the spotlight on the women who are maybe just doing their jobs with grace and dignity and perhaps asking, 'Does anybody ever see me? Does anybody want to write a song about me?' And that's really what the inspiration was."

New music isn't the only thing Wilson is working on. Fans can also see her judge the season finale of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday night. The finale kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

"Oh gosh, it's so nerve-racking being a judge, I have to say that. And the people are so talented that it's hard to make those decisions," she told ET. "That being said, I think the fact that anybody gets this far on a show like this with their talent is not a loser in any stretch of the imagination. So, the exposure that they're getting, they're probably going to go on and have wonderful careers."

"But it was really cool to see these people actually fall in love and go through their ups and downs," Wilson added. "And tonight is this finale, I'm very excited to watch it. I really am."

Wilson will also appear on CMT's virtual benefit concert, Feed the Front Line LIVE, on Wednesday.

"Feed the Front Line is actually a charity that takes food from restaurants and pays for it and then delivers that food to the people who are working on the front line of the pandemic," Wilson shared. "We all are in this together. We don't do things alone, and so I'm very thankful for everyone who's been there to help me and my family during this time."

