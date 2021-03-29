'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes and Boyfriend Grayson Vaughan Split

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughan have called it quits.

ET has learned that the Riverdale star and the photographer broke up about a month ago but remain friends. E! News was first to report the news.

Mendes has since deleted all photos of him on her Instagram. She is also not following him anymore. He is still following her. The actress made their relationship Instagram official in September, posting a PDA pic of the two.

"That long distance kind of love," she captioned a shot kissing Vaughan in front of a private plane. Back in September, Mendes headed back to Canada to film the new season of Riverdale, in which she portrays Veronica Lodge.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In February, Mendes posted stunning photos that her then-beau took of her. "Last light in LA" @graysonvaughan," she captioned one.

Mendes and Vaughan first sparked romance rumors in early 2020. They were spotted going shopping in Italy during Milan Fashion Week before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Prior to dating Vaughan, Mendes previously dated her Riverdale co-star, Charles Melton. The pair called it quits in late 2019 after more than a year together.