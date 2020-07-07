Rob Kardashian in 'the Best Place' Amid Return to the Spotlight, Source Says

Rob Kardashian looks great amid his return to social media -- and he's been feeling great, too. A source tells ET that after making health and family a priority, the former reality star is better than he has been in years.

"Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," the source shares. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody.

ET's source adds, "Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on."

In an interview with ET last July, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian said that Rob had been working out at Kim Kardashian West's house.

"He goes to Kim's, he's worked out for, like, the past five days or so, and he's kicking a**, and I just want Rob to do what's best for him and what makes him happy," Khloe said. "And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him."

Kim told ET last November that she and her brother really connected "the past year or two."

"He's doing great," she said of Rob, before admitting, "He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that."

The mom of four added, "We love having [Rob] around. ... He's doing really good."

Rob took a step away from the spotlight after his split from Blac Chyna, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream. He's appeared in only a handful of photos over the last couple of years, but resurfaced on Instagram in late June to celebrate Khloe's 36th birthday. He shared several pics from the event, posing with Scott, Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and more.

The father of one has been active on Instagram since, sharing pics of Dream, his nieces and nephews, and posing with friends on 4th of July.



See more on Rob in the video below.