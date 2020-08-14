Rob Kardashian Shares Pics from Kylie Jenner's Sun-Soaked Birthday Getaway

Sun, sand and fireworks! Rob Kardashian has shared an inside peek at Kylie Jenner’s birthday getaway.

Not only was it a memorable trip for Kylie, who turned 23 on Monday -- Rob went as far as to declare the holiday one of the best of his life!

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a slideshow of images from the sun-soaked vacation. The post featured an array of images of a stunning beach resort, with dreamy white sand and perfectly azure waters.

One snap showed Rob floating in a pool and posing for the camera alongside Tristan Thompson, who a source tells ET is back together with Rob’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Another snap appeared to have been taken on a boat, while the final image showed fireworks shooting into the night sky.

“Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!.”

Kylie’s birthday getaway comes following a few days of drama. First, she was criticized for her appearance in Cardi B and Megan Three Stallion’s "WAP" video, then she was accused by Michael Costello of not giving fashion designers due credit.



However, the mom of one appears to be taking it all in stride, posting gorgeous pics from her trip, including one in an outdoor bathtub.

Meanwhile, a new teaser for Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released on Wednesday, ahead of season 18’s return next on Sept. 18.

The clip shows Kylie taking shots with her mom, Kris Jenner’s, boyfriend, Corey Gamble -- much to the disdain of Kris!

As the clan prepares to head out for the night, Kylie’s eager to down a shot for the road, but Khloe isn’t into the idea. “I’m not really a shot girl,” she says.

Unimpressed, Kris declares, “Let’s go, or not go!” while Kim Kardashian plays Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Corey then agrees to take a shot with Kylie. “We don’t rush. We float through life like unicorns,” he says as Kris becomes increasingly irritated.

“Kylie and Corey, let’s go!” she insists.

Undeterred, Kylie and Corey then take an enormous shot, toasting to patience and “no stress” in honor of Kris.

See more on the Kardashian-Jenner family below.

