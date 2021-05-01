Robert De Niro Gives Update on His 'Excruciating' Leg Injury

Robert De Niro is sharing more details about his recent leg injury. Just days after multiple outlets reported that the 77-year-old actor suffered "a mild leg injury," De Niro revealed what happened and how he's doing now.

De Niro's injury occurred while on-location for his upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, but not on the set of the Martin Scorsese-directed project.

"I tore my quad somehow. It’s just a simple stepping over something and I just went down," he told IndieWire. "The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it’s manageable."

After injuring himself in Oklahoma, De Niro flew to New York to receive medical attention. Deadline reported that De Niro's injury isn't expected to delay the film's production, and the actor said that it will not affect his performance as cattleman William Hale.

"What I’m doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I’m pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don’t move around a lot, thank god. So we’ll manage," he said. "I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal."

The Apple Original film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. Based on David Grann's nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, the film follows a series of murders that took place in Oklahoma in the 1920s.