Robert Downey Sr., Filmmaker and Father of Robert Downey Jr., Dead at 85

Robert Downey Sr., an accomplished filmmaker, actor, writer, director and the father of Robert Downey Jr., has died after a years-long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 85.

Downey Jr. confirmed the tragic news via Instagram on Wednesday, hours after his father died in his sleep at his home in New York City.

"RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021. Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's," his post read. "He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. According to my stepmoms [Rosemary Rogers-Downey's] calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years."

"Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint," he added, "and our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Downey Sr. is best known for writing and directing the underground film Putney Swope and Greaser's Palace. He also appeared in movies like Boogie Nights, Magnolia and To Live and Die in L.A. The most recent film he worked on was 2011's Tower Heist.

In addition to his wife and son, Downey Sr. is also survived by his daughter, Allyson.